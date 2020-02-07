Sauti Sol drops much anticipated hit “Suzanna" and fans can’t get enough of its Video

Universal Music Group’s recording artists, Sauti Sol, have officially dropped the first single and video for ‘Suzanna’ off their much anticipated fourth Studio album, Midnight Train.

“Suzanna” tackles the controversial phenomenon of sponsors/blessers. With their clever irreverent lyrics and sharp wit they poke fun at a woman who is a beneficiary of the champagne life as sponsored by an older man.

“I see you in London/ silicone in your bum bum/ shaking what your doctor gave you... You change your skin colour/ and your hair is longer now. Then I see you in Paris/ standing next to the Champs Elysees/ looking sexy in a mini skirt " they sing cheekily.

Accompanying video

The accompanying video, directed by Leke Alabi-Isama, was shot in Nigeria. “It’s more comic relief judging by how they are styled in the 70s disco ball chic complete with puffy colourful men blouses, large ‘fros and perms. ‘It’s also a reminder of the good ole days of how stylish Africans were.” comments Bien.

Polycarp Otieno says good vibes continue in the new album, and it will be a milestone release for the group.

“There is a lot of maturity in the album. We have come of age and we express how people should perceive us freely after 11 years as professional singers. Every song speaks to an issue that is relatable to everyone"

Video