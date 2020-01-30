Sauti Sol signs major International deal with Universal Music Group

Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol has signed an exclusive recording agreement with Universal Music Africa (UMA), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG).

The agreement will give the band access to UMG’s global network around the world and will allow greater opportunities for the band to reach new audiences globally.

The deal with Universal, an American Music Company, (International Music Recording label), comes at a time Sauti Sol are preparing to drop their next Album titled Mid Night Train.

“It's official! Our first major label deal, @universalmusicgroup. Thank you guys for being patient. We really hope y'all are ready for the new album. 🔥 #MIDNIGHTRAIN 🌎🚀 @umgsa @africacreativeagency,” reads the announcement.

Band Members on new beginnings

Speaking about the new deal, Bien Aime Baraza said, “I love new beginnings. I have waited for this day for all my life. I cant wait to share love, music and be back on the road. The year off has really been a steep learning curve. But I couldn't think of a better way to come back than this album. @sautisol fans are about to have a blast. I LOVE YOU ALL ❤ #MIDNIGHTRAIN.”

Polycarp Otieno wrote; “New dawn. New beginning. We can’t wait to share our new music with you, under @universalmusicgroup @africacreativeagency #MidnightTrain LETS GO!”

Chimano added that, “Always wanted and wondered what it would feel like to be signed to a major! Well It's official! Our first major label deal, @universalmusicgroup, you’ve been awesome and so supportive during this process thank you loads! Thank you guys for being patient. We really hope y'all are ready for the new album. Sauti Sol to the world #MIDNIGHTRAIN @umgsa @africacreativeagency”

Signing Africa superstars

Universal Music Group is an American Global Music Corporation that is a subsidiary of the French media conglomerate Vivendi.

In May last year, Nigerian Afrobeat star Tiwa Savage also signed a global deal with Universal Music Group.

The Los Angeles-based music group currently operates in West and East Africa and has signed some of the continent’s top artists such as Nigerian pop-star Tekno Miles, Vanesaa Mdee, Diamond Platnumz, Mr. Eazi (Nigeria) and Stone Bwoy (Ghana) among others.