Konde Music Worldwide CEO Rajab Abdul Kahali alias Harmonize has been appointed as the new brand ambassador of CRDB Bank in Tanzania.

Konde Boy was handed the ambassadorial deal during a press conference that had been converged in Dar Es Salaam and streamed live on the singer’s YouTube Channel.

“Ninajivunia mimi kama Harmonize kuwa Brand Ambassador was CRDB Bank” said an excited Harmonize.

Singer Harmonize appointed the new Brand Ambassador of CRDB Bank in Tanzania

Harmonize Manager Jembe ni Jembe said “EMBO 🐘 AMEONGEA!!!!✅IMETIKIII!!!🤯🤯🤯 New Brand ambassador for CRDB BANK @crdbbankplc @crdbbankplc Thank you GOD....I know its you🙏🙏 MUCH LOVE TO ALL OUR FANS AND SUPPORTERS,BILA NYIE ISINGEWEZEKANA.MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL...✔✅✅ So proud of you Konde🐘..Keep rocking my Boy,Sky is not even a limit..💪 Twendeni.CRDB Tukafufue account zetu😄😄✅✅✅ #popoteinatiki”.

Sayona Ambassador

This comes months after Konde Boy landed another ambassadorial deal. On January 15th, 20202 , the Bedroom hit-maker was appointed as the brand ambassador of Sayona Twist, a nonalcoholic beverage from the Sayona Drinks Limited.

Singer Harmonize appointed the new Brand Ambassador of CRDB Bank in Tanzania

Upon putting ink on paper, the former WCB signee wrote “ Welcome on board ...!!! @sayonatanzania Happy 2020 🎊🎉🎈🧨✨ endorsement 🚪 Open now Let's Go...!!! 📢📢📢📢 #TWIST4EVERYBODY ❤🤞 follow @sayonatanzania” shared Harmonize.

SAYONA is a pioneering and well-known beverage brand loved and respected by Tanzanian households.

Competition

Following the deal with Sayona, Harmonize will now be competing with his former Boss Diamond Platnumz who is also the Brand Ambassador of Pepsi in East Africa.

“AM SO PROUD TO TELL YOU THAT AM NOW OFFICIAL @pepsi_tzBRAND AMBASSADOR....Pia ninayo Furaha kukutambulisha katika Chupa Mpya ya @pepsi_tz iitwayo MKUBWA WAO Yenye ujazo wa Mililita 500 ambayo inapatikana kwa shilingi 600 tu..” Wrote Diamond.