Konde Music Worldwide CEO Rajab Abdul Kahali alias Harmonize has been appointed as the new brand ambassador of Sayona Twist, a nonalcoholic beverage from the Sayona Drinks Limited.

Konde Boy was handed the ambassadorial deal during a press conference that had been converged at White Sands Hotel in Dar Es Salaam.

Upon putting ink on paper, the former WCB signee wrote “ Welcome on board ...!!! @sayonatanzania Happy 2020 🎊🎉🎈🧨✨ endorsement 🚪 Open now Let's Go...!!! 📢📢📢📢 #TWIST4EVERYBODY ❤🤞 follow @sayonatanzania” shared Harmonize.

SAYONA is a pioneering and well-known beverage brand loved and respected by Tanzanian households.

Following the deal with Sayona, Harmonize will now be competing with his former Boss Diamond Platnumz who is also the Brand Ambassador of Pepsi in East Africa.

“AM SO PROUD TO TELL YOU THAT AM NOW OFFICIAL @pepsi_tzBRAND AMBASSADOR....Pia ninayo Furaha kukutambulisha katika Chupa Mpya ya @pepsi_tz iitwayo MKUBWA WAO Yenye ujazo wa Mililita 500 ambayo inapatikana kwa shilingi 600 tu..” Wrote Diamond.

The Wasafi Media CEO, joined American Rapper Cardi B who is also the Pepsi Brand Ambassador worldwide.

Apart from the Pepsi deal, Diamond is also the Brand Ambassador of Belaire Rose, a French sparkling wine produced in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of the South of France, Parimactch and NiceOne a washing detergent among other deals.

