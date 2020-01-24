Gospel singer Ruth Matete and her Nigerian hubby BelovedJohn Apewajoye are set to be ordained as pastors on January 26th, 2019 at Christ Nation along Thika Road.

The former TPF winner shared the good news of joining the ministry officially via her Instagram account, inviting her friends and fans to grace the special occasion.

The ordination ceremony will be presided over by Pastor Success Michael. Upon the completion of the ordination, Ruth will acquire a new name; Minister Ruth Matete and hubby as Minister BelovedJohn Apewajoye.

Singer Ruth Matete and hubby BelovedJohn Apewajoye to be ordained as Pastors

Ordination ceremony

“Calvary greetings to you😊. Hope this finds you well. It is with great humility to God Almighty that we wish to welcome you to our ordination ceremony. This Sunday 26th from 3pm to 6pm. The venue is at Christ Nation Church, mountain mall roof top, along Thika road. We will be honored to have you attend.😊Kimd regards, Minister Ruth Matete Apewajoye,” shared Ruth Matete.

The announcement was accorded a good reception, with her fans congratulating her for choosing to serve the lord.

Congratulations

lilybuyiya “Good to be serving lord together”

joy_shakeid “Congratulations BelovedJohn and Ruth Matete Apewajoye. May God make your lines to fall in pleasant places as you serve Him in the new dispensation”

wainaina_mimo “Marriage look good on you,it is good to wait unto the lord”

divanik40 “❤️❤️❤️.... Wait on GOD‼️🙏🏽 ❤️”

fortez_s “God removes obstacles for us. Not knowing his bigger purpose for us”

In November last year, the singer got married got married to the love of her life, John Apewajoye in a colorful ceremony that was attended by close friends and family.

Matete’s Husband is a contemporary gospel music minister and worship leader.