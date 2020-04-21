Kenyan Socialite Alhuda Njoroge alias Huddah Monroe who is currently staying in Dubai has cautioned her fans to refrain from masturbating and engaging activities that will kill their sex drive and reduce their sperm count while in quarantine.

“And I don’t know which men and women need to hear this but stop masturbating too much in this quarantine. Lol! That shit kills your sex drive! In both, Masturbation weakens the hormone responsible for producing sperm…we want kids you idiots!!” said Huddah Monroe.

She added that “This lockdown making us sleeping pills addicts and addicts to many other things! Stay woke, ask GOD to help you shine your eyes to the Real”.

Stop Masturbating in quarantine, we want kids- shouts Huddah Monroe

Being humbled

Just the other day, the Beautypreneur acknowledged that being quarantined has humbled her to a point of begging for d*ck. Being a travelling fanatic, Ms Monroe added that she feels like she has been caged.

“I break up. 2 hours later I’m bored and I want him back! Quarantine got me begging for D. They say Humble Yourselves! Quarantine has surely humbled me! I feel a caged animal or an inmate,” wrote Ms Monroe via her Insta-stories.

In a separate post the outspoken socialite pointed out that, “I see why husbands have fallen in love with their wives. And breaking up with their sides. Humble Yourself coz there’s nowhere else to go. With all these hotties being made baby Momma’s and dumped. Never wifed. Clearly. Its’s more than body and looks! Us men want more.”

Before the Coronavirus pandemic, Ms Monroe was among Kenyan socialites who were all over the world eating life with a big spoon. She was constantly on exotic vacations dining with big names who run various industries.

A vacation in Los Angeles, for Ms Monroe was not something to debate about but that lifestyle has been altered by the wide spread of COVID-19.