Tanasha Donna’s Gere song clocks 1 Million views in 14 hours

Singer Tanasha Donna Oketch set a new record in her music career after her brand new tune Gere featuring Diamond Platnumz clocked 1 million views within 14 hours.

On Wednesday, at around 10:10am, Ms Donna put up her new song via Diamond’s YouTube channel and before the day could end, the song had gone viral to a point of gathering over a 1 million views within 14 hours.

A thankful Donna, took to social media to thank her fans for the overwhelming love and support every time she drops a new song.

“Woke up feeling amazing. Legendary Swizz Beats vibing to GERE & hearing that I broke a record as the first African female artist to hit 1M views in 14 Hours on youtube. God is good and so are you all for supporting this. GERE LINK ON BIO!!! 💃🏽🕺🏽1M VIEWS IN 13 HOURS! #1 TRENDING IN TANZANIA & KENYA! THANK YOU ALL FOR VIBING WITH THIS SONG! THANK YOU AFRICA! GERE LINK ON BIO!!” wrote Tanasha Donna.

The song Gere which is currently trending at number 1 both in Kenya and Tanzania also managed to capture the attention of legendary US Producer Swizz beatz.

Swizz Beatz shared the song on his Instagram with a caption that read, “I’m feeling this Zone also !!! Global mindset @diamondplatnumz My brother SIMBA 🥳🥳🥳 I’m always in a diff Zone ...”

Upon the release of Gere, Swizz Beatz had reached out to Chibu Dangote requesting him to share the song with him.

Producer Swizz Beatz who is married to Singer Alicia Keys also put up another video jamming to Lava Lava’s new jam dubbed Wanga featuring Meja Kunta.

In September 2019, WCB signee Rayvanny set a new record in the Africa Music Industry, after teaser to his song “PEPETA" featuring Bollywood actress and singer Nora Fatehi clocked 1 million views within 6 hours.

This was a new record in East Africa and Africa at large considering that Diamond Platnumz was the only musicians who had managed to hit over 1 million views within 13 hours.

