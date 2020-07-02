American born Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani has revealed that the last time she went out on a date with a man, was in September 2019.

Speaking when she appeared on the We Are One Africa show, Ms. Kimani who was asked about her dating life said it was horrible.

“The last time I went out on date was September last year,” she said.

Victoria Kimani went ahead to make it clear that she is single and is currently not dating anyone.

“Dating life; horrible. I don’t know why I’m talking crap as if I’m dating. I’m not dating anybody,” stated the Swalalala singer.

During the show, she was asked who she could kill, smash and marry between South African rapper AKA, Nigerian singer Wizkid and Kenyan dance-hall king Redsan in quick fire questions, to which she responded saying she’d kill AKA, smash Wizkid and marry Redsan.

She also mentioned that it is good for people to marry from their home countries.

“I’m sorry I have to do this, Kill AKA, smash Wizkid, and marry Redsan. Home grown you have to marry from home,” said the singer.

Going celibate

In 2018, outspoken Ms. Kimani revealed that she had been celibate for a while after breaking up with her Nigerian boyfriend.

In a video she shared on Instagram, the singer said she was ready to get intimate after a year of practicing celibacy.

