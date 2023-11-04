Thee Pluto & Felicity Shiru celebrate daughter Zoey's 1st birthday

The celebrity couple who welcomed baby Zoey on November 4, 2022 are proud parents, marking the milestone with adorable photos of their daughter, accompanied by heartwarming messages.

Felicity shared a photo of Zoey posing for the camera with a smile while surrounded by a banner and balloons.

She wished Zoey well in a message that read:

"To my sweet baby girl, Happy 1st birthday! Your first year has been a whirlwind of joy-filled playtimes,and precious milestones .your giggles have become my favorite symphony. May your life always resonate with love and laughter❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Zoey’s father celebrated the day with a message in which he recounted the emotional moment when he saw her for the first time.

"I can still recall the first time I laid eyes on those little peepers gazing into mine. In that instant, I experienced a love I never expected to discover. My love, my heart belongs to you.” Pluto wrote.

He promised to show his daughter love, reminding her that she is loved in equal measure and wished her a happy birthday writing:

“You are my princess and you will always be till my last breath. I’ll be the someone to scare the monsters when it’s dark in your room and not just to say I love you but show you what it means. Happy birthday my baby."

Thee Pluto celebrates fatherhood

Pluto introduced Zoey to the world shortly after birth, sharing a photo holding his bundle of joy with a beautiful message he crafted in Swahili.

In his message, Pluto said he has achieved his dream of becoming a parent and the coming of his daughter has earned him respect.

“Nimetimiza ndoto zangu kwa kumpata mwanangu. Karibu duniani mtoto wangu @zoey_pluto Umenibadilishia jina nikawa mzazi na ukanipa heshima. Nakuombea Maisha mema. My true love ❤️,” Pluto wrote.

The celebrity couple has been keeping their fans updated on their parenting journey, sharing key milestone via their social media platforms.