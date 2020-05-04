Socialite Vera Sidika is set to give Huddah Monroe a run for her money as she becomes the second Kenyan celebrity to open an “Onlyfans account” where she will be sharing exclusive twerk videos and never seen before nude photos and videos.

Ms Sidika announced that she had decided to join the “Onlyfans” platform in order to make money while at home.

Vera Sidika set to give Huddah a run for her money as she joins adult site “OnlyFans”

What is an OnlyFans Account?

In cases you don’t know, an OnlyFans is a platform were people are charged to access nude photos and even intimacy videos of certain people who own accounts with the platform.

OnlyFans is among few social media sites built exclusively for sharing nudes and people subscribe to certain profiles at a fee in order to have access to its content including nude photos and videos. As for Vera she will be charging a subscription fee of Sh3000 ($30) monthly.

“For these n more exclusive pics and twerk videos subscribe to my Onlyfans @queenveebosset. There is enough room for everyone to make money. Who doesn’t love money, coz I do so damn Much. What is crazy is the rich ones always getting richer coz they are always hungry and never stop. Even if I get to billion today I will still want 2, then three than 4. Btw subscribe to my OnlyFans; Queenveebosset. It’s never enough. I know billionaires on Forbes list that sleep 2-3 hours a day & up by 4am to attend a 5-6 am meeting,” wrote Vera Sidika.

Ms Sidika’s act of opening an “OnlyFans account” comes weeks after Socialite Huddah Monroe also created an “OnlyFans account” with a subscription fee set at Sh2000 ($20) monthly.

“I joined only fans. They say it’s a pxxn site. But I wanna use it for my real fans. Somewhere we talk. Connect like real-life friends. Ask me anything, business ideas. Unlocks the thirst on how to win life apart from my nudes …” Huddah Monroe said.