
DJ Mo speaks on Size 8's initiative taking care of 137 children

Charles Ouma

The couple was hosted by Willis Raburu on the Wabebe XP show where they opened up on aspects of their lives that not many people know

Gospel singer Size 8 Reborn and husband DJ Mo
Gospel singer Size 8 Reborn and husband DJ Mo

DJ Mo and Size 8 have opened up on aspects of their lives that the public does not know.

The power couple was hosted by Willis Raburu on Wabebe XP show where they opened up on aspects of their lives that the public does not know.

When asked by Raburu to share one thing that people do not know about the singer, DJ Mo explained that Size 8 has a good heart and a soft spot for children.

He added that as a result of her great love for children, Size 8 is currently taking care of 137 children.

“One thing about her watu hawaju ni ako na roho ya watoi sana, not necessarily Watoto wetu but watoi. You see kama saa hii, I always support her, she takes care of 137 kids.”

On her part, Size 8 explained that DJ Mo is very wise, with the ability to observe and discern people and arrive at accurate conclusion.

She cited an event in which she tagged him along and afterwards, DJ Mo was able to give her an accurate analysis of the people who were in attendance.

READ: TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa finds new home after leaving KTN

“One thing you don’t know, Mo is very wise…Ako na wisdom different, hiyo ndio kitu watu hawajui” Size 8 explained.

Claudia Naisabwa and Mc Gogo make their debut

Award-winning media personalities Claudia Naisabwa and Mc Gogo also made their debut on the show on Friday, February 16.

Raburu welcomed his co-hosts, explaining that he needed help in the Wabebe show to give fans and viewers an experience that they can only get in the show.

“Wabebe literally means to carry them, but to do that you need support.” Raburu stated while welcoming the duo to the show.

Prior to their debut, TV 47 announced that the dynamic duo will take the entertainment industry to the next level.

"#WabebeXP just got an upgrade and the Queen Claudia Naisabwa is joining TV for your ultimate entertainment experience The dynamic trio @WillisRaburu , @GogoTheKingMc and @Claudianaisabwa are going take the entertainment industry to another level." TV 47 stated.

