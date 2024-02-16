After bidding an emotional farewell to KTN, media personality Claudia Naisabwa has embarked on an exciting new chapter in her career, finding a vibrant new home at TV47.
TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa finds new home after leaving KTN
At 21, Naisabwa has garnered widespread acclaim and recognition for her work
Recommended articles
Joining forces with renowned hosts Willis Raburu and MC Gogo, Naisabwa is set to bring her signature charm and energy to the Friday show, Wabebe Experience.
Announcing her move on her Instagram pages, Naisabwa expressed her excitement for the new opportunity, declaring it as an 'upgrade' for her.
"TIME FOR AN UPGRADE to your Friday entertainment with the best female TV host in AFRICA. Catch me on the biggest entertainment show @wabebexpofficial every Friday from 10pm to midnight. You don’t want to miss the BEST ENTERTAINER IN ACTION," she enthused.
Naisabwa's journey in the media industry has been nothing short of remarkable. A nominee in the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards under the Media Blogger Category, she has garnered widespread acclaim and recognition for her work.
Her stint at KTN's 'Str8up live' show showcased her versatility and talent, earning her a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades.
Prior to her time at KTN, Naisabwa honed her skills at Stage Presence Media (SPM Buzz), a digital media company founded by comedian Eddie Butita. Her diverse experiences and dynamic approach to media have solidified her reputation as one of the industry's rising stars.
Besides TV, Naisabwa has been busy in corporate events both in and out the country.
Moreover, her involvement in initiatives like the Talenta Hela Committee underscores her influence and impact within the creative industry.
As a proud native of Samburu, she remains committed to uplifting her home county through various community development projects, demonstrating her dedication to social responsibility.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke