ADVERTISEMENT
Willy Paul celebrates as his song makes it to the playlist at Ghanaian royal wedding

Charles Ouma

In an apparent reference to musicians who resort to theatrics to push their music and keep their careers afloat, the singer shared a clip of the wedding and added that he feels disrespected whenever he is compared to “Kenyan clowns”.

Kenyan singer Willy Paul

Kenya singer, Willy Paul could not hold back his excitement after one of his hit songs made it to the playlist at a royal wedding in Ghana.

The song ‘I do’ in which Willy Paul teamed up with Jamaicxan songstress Alaine Laughton to produce a masterpiece that is one of Pozze’s hallmarks played at the wedding with the bridal team dancing.

Pozze as he is commonly known, took to social media to celebrate, promising to serve more international music.

He added that despite his distractors working day and night to pull him down, God keeps coming through for him and taking his music places.

"Royal wedding in Ghana 👌 👏. They keep fighting me but God keeps fighting for me 🙏 royal Ghana wedding…” Willy Paul wrote.

In an apparent reference to musicians who resort to theatrics to push their music and keep their careers afloat, the singer shared that he feels disrespected whenever he is compared to “Kenyan clowns”.

“I feel so disrespected whenever I'm compared to these Kenyan clowns 🤡. More international music coming your way fam," Willy Paul wrote on Threads.

His fans appreciated his talent, urging him to churn more international hits as sampled in the comments below.

ocholishawn: I once attended a wedding in Uganda and this was their theme song…I felt so proud👏

welingtonnjeli: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥this song was a masterpiece piga Moja ingine na Alaine

___swazzy____: This the music you should be doing, we miss you.

jkrules_mswahili: Hodari Pozzee najua utacharaza zingine Hodari ushtue watu❤️🔥🔥👏

stellamunga: The world 🌎 need another hit song like this one🙂

sabastianogonda: Pozeee do international something again🙌🙌🙌🙌

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
