Kenyan Singer, Willy Paul has weighed in on the ongoing cross-dressing stunts by various celebrities.
Willy Paul addresses male celebrities crossdressing and posing for photos
Singer Kevin Bahati and Kabi wa Jesus are the latest to cross-dress and cause a buzz
Willy Paul, popularly known as Pozee slammed male celebrities who have been crossdressing and sharing their photos on social media, opining that they are doing so to remain relevant and boost their careers.
In an apparent swipe at singer Kevin Bahati who is among the latest to join the trend in which several celebrities who identify as male have taken to social media, sharing photos dressed as women, Bahati noted that he does not need to dress in a skirt to make headlines.
He also appreciated his mother for “raising a real man” adding that he is merely staying true to his African culture.
"Complete Safety, Thank you Bungoma! I don't have to wear a skirt to be heard,
“Staying true to my African culture. Thank you Salome for Raising a Real Man... One Love ❤️,” Pozee said.
The statement comes in the wake of a growing trend in which several celebrities who identify as male have taken to social media, sharing photos dressed as women.
Kabi Wajesus and Terence Creative who posted photos dressed in women's clothes are among those who have taken part in the challenge.
