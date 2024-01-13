The sports category has moved to a new website.

Zari's husband Shakib loses valuables in another robbery incident in Kampala

Charles Ouma

"Dear friends, I was robbed hours back." Shakib stated before detailing how the robbery happened and the valuables lost

Shakib and Zari Hassan

Barely two weeks after Zari Hassan’s home was robbed by armed thugs, her husband Shakib Cham Lutaaya has lost valuables and money to another robbery incident in the same neighbourhood in Kampala.

Shakib was accosted by a robber at a local supermarket, leading to the loss of his valuables.

He shared the development on social media, revealing that the thief snatched a bag from him and ran away.

He revealed that two phones, expensive chains and cash were among the items in the bag that was snatched.

"Dear friends; I was robbed hours back. My bag that contained two of my phones, a sum of cash and expensive chains was snatched at my neighbourhood supermarket," Shakib stated.

He claimed that eye witnesses positively identified the thief as a close associate of a leading musician in Uganda, identifying him as Benja.

READ: Zari's security guard badly injured as armed men invade her home

Shakib vowed to smoke out the thief and ensure justice is served.

“I will stay put – ask for cooperation as my team and I dig down this matter and I vow to deal with whoever the brat Benja and fellow goons are!" Shakib added.

Zari Hassan & husband Shakib Pulse Live Kenya

Lat month, armed robbers broke into Zari’s home in Kampala, terrorizing her guards and making away with valuables.

Guards injured, valuables stolen

The 43-year-old businesswoman shared an update of the robbery on her social media account.

"My house in Uganda got broken into while I was out and you know they tied my security guard up and they took a lot of stuff from the house. They literally butchered him, sliced his ear off, cut through his head. I think it's the butt of the AK-47 that they used to literally hit him on the head. He was badly, brutally butchered," Zari said.

According to the South Africa-based Ugandan socialite, the thieves attempted to steal her cars when police sirens were heard, making them flee.

"Can't believe you also wanted to drive off with my cars... I will find you smh!! Anyone with information about stolen property in Munyonyo, please reach out; it's just a matter of time, I will find you," she mentioned.

Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

"They "got into the house woke my family members up asking where is this where is that, they managed to get away with quite a lot of things but that is not the issue we are safe, my family members are safe but the security guard hopefully he heals but he was brutally attacked," Zari added.

She was not at home when the incident happened.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
