The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zari's security guard badly injured as armed men invade her home

Amos Robi

The armed attackers made away with laptops, watches, phones among other valuables

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has been left traumatized following an attack by unknown assailants in her Ugandan home.

Recommended articles

Zari, who was not present at her home during the attack, shared that the armed intruders left her security guard badly injured and made away with several valuables, including laptops, watches, and even a government-registered gun.

"Whoever entered my Ugandan home and butchered my security guard cleared us out of phones, jewellery, Rolex watches, and laptops, to mention a few, and stole a government gun, just know we will find you," Zari wrote on her Instagram stories.

The mother of four also revealed that the attackers attempted to make away with her cars without success but vowed to hunt them down. She urged those with information regarding the attackers to reach out to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Can't believe you also wanted to drive off with my cars... I will find you smh!! Anyone with information about stolen property in Munyonyo, please reach out; it's just a matter of time, I will find you," she mentioned.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zari & Tanasha Donna chemistry during first meeting in Uganda lights up social media

The businesswoman owns homes in Uganda but primarily resides in South Africa, where she operates her business.

In South Africa, Zari owns four homes, three of which she co-owned with her late husband Ivan Ssemwanga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides her houses, Zari owns several multimillion-dollar rides both in Uganda and South Africa.

Concerning her sources of income, Zari revealed that she generates wealth from her education business and brand ambassadorships.

Zari's Brooklyn City College is a hospitality institution in South Africa that she co-founded with her late husband, Ivan Don Ssemwanga.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zari Hassan reveals Shakib's simple bride price that she asked for

ADVERTISEMENT

The college has campuses located in Rustenburg, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Nelspruit, Polokwane, Vereeniging, Durban, and East London.

In October 2021, Zari celebrated when her eldest son, Pinto Ntale, was elected Deputy Head of the School and rewarded for being the most disciplined student.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Redforth Chorus, behind 'Kuliko Jana' collabo with Sauti Sol closes after 7 years

Redforth Chorus, behind 'Kuliko Jana' collabo with Sauti Sol closes after 7 years

Zari's security guard badly injured as armed men invade her home

Zari's security guard badly injured as armed men invade her home

Kimani Mbugua sheds light on his health after netizens' concern over recent videos

Kimani Mbugua sheds light on his health after netizens' concern over recent videos

Nazizi's appeal to fans after the loss of her son Jazeel

Nazizi's appeal to fans after the loss of her son Jazeel

Fans thrilled as Christina Shusho lands in Nairobi - Get ready for 'ShushaNyavu' extravaganza!

Fans thrilled as Christina Shusho lands in Nairobi - Get ready for 'ShushaNyavu' extravaganza!

9 club emcees & hypemen who lit up 2023 [Pulse Picks]

9 club emcees & hypemen who lit up 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Daddy Owen makes announcement amid reports of introduction ceremony with Charlene Ruto

Daddy Owen makes announcement amid reports of introduction ceremony with Charlene Ruto

Goat for dinner? Marie Rose's Christmas critique leaves Gidi Gidi in stitches

Goat for dinner? Marie Rose's Christmas critique leaves Gidi Gidi in stitches

Ayra Starr shares how Don Jazzy added the Starr to her stage name

Ayra Starr shares how Don Jazzy added the "Starr" to her stage name

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Octopizzo holds a fourth wedding with his Mexican wife

From Siaya to grand European-style ceremony: Octopizzo keeps his word to hold 4th wedding

Daddy Owen

Daddy Owen makes announcement amid reports of introduction ceremony with Charlene Ruto

Milly Chebby

Milly Chebby's unexpected reunion with Blessing Lung'aho sparks debate

Amber ray, fiancé Kennedy Rapudo and their kids

10 Kenyan celebrity couples who mastered the art of festive family portraits