Zari's security guard badly injured as armed men invade her home

Zari, who was not present at her home during the attack, shared that the armed intruders left her security guard badly injured and made away with several valuables, including laptops, watches, and even a government-registered gun.

"Whoever entered my Ugandan home and butchered my security guard cleared us out of phones, jewellery, Rolex watches, and laptops, to mention a few, and stole a government gun, just know we will find you," Zari wrote on her Instagram stories.

The mother of four also revealed that the attackers attempted to make away with her cars without success but vowed to hunt them down. She urged those with information regarding the attackers to reach out to her.

"Can't believe you also wanted to drive off with my cars... I will find you smh!! Anyone with information about stolen property in Munyonyo, please reach out; it's just a matter of time, I will find you," she mentioned.

Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

The businesswoman owns homes in Uganda but primarily resides in South Africa, where she operates her business.

In South Africa, Zari owns four homes, three of which she co-owned with her late husband Ivan Ssemwanga.

Besides her houses, Zari owns several multimillion-dollar rides both in Uganda and South Africa.

Concerning her sources of income, Zari revealed that she generates wealth from her education business and brand ambassadorships.

Zari's Brooklyn City College is a hospitality institution in South Africa that she co-founded with her late husband, Ivan Don Ssemwanga.

Pulse Live Kenya

The college has campuses located in Rustenburg, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Nelspruit, Polokwane, Vereeniging, Durban, and East London.