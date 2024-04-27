Ziiki Media unveils Pan-African Compilation Album as African superstars dazzle

The groundbreaking project which was executed with precision transcends borders and shines a spotlight on the incredible artists who call Africa home.

The compilation album features six tracks, with a unique fusion of sounds that bring out the best of African talent and diversity.

Cultural diversity is embraced in each track with international collaborations in which artistes, genres and producers from different parts of the world come together to produce that magic that is the ZiiBeats Vol.1.

"This compilation is more than just a collection of songs; it's a celebration of African unity and togetherness. We wanted to create an album that represents the diversity and richness of the African continent while showcasing the incredible talent of our artists." Ria Nagar, the Executive Director A&R and Marketing at Ziiki Media noted.

The continent’s vibrant musical heritage is amplified in the groundbreaking project in a seamless blend of musical excellence that unites unite African artists in a celebration of the continent’s rich culture.

Rayvanny, Iyanya & Zabba team in Zazazela

The continent’s musical evolution and diverse genres is also reflected in the project with an electrifying Amapiano masterpiece titled 'Zazazela' in which Rayvanny, Iyanya, and Zabba bring their talent and creativity to the table with UK producer CEEBAATS infusing his touch in the focus track.

Other tracks on the album in which multiple regions are brought together and cross-cultural collaboration taken to a new level include an Amapiano anthem by Kingdmusic and K Zagga titled "Imali," the track "Wahala" by Nandi and Khanyisa, Down by Rayvanny, Let it Go by Kingdmusic and Nandy and Love Crazy by Yammi, Lexsil and K-Zaka.

Through the album that was released on 26th of April 2024, Ziiki which prides itself as the “home to award-winning legends and developing superstars” hopes to inspire a sense of pride and unity among listeners.

"We're thrilled to unveil this groundbreaking compilation album that showcases the diverse talents and cultures of Africa. We hope to inspire a sense of pride and unity among listeners while shining a spotlight on the incredible artists who call Africa home."

