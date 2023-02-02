ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

5 things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours

Oghenerume Progress

Are aware that there are ways to turn the time spent on queues to something useful?

Things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours
Things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours

Being stuck in long queues can be really frustrating and time wasting. But then, you still need to get to the end of the line because what you are in line for is quite important.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours;

Are there books you have wanted to read but never had the time to? Listening to audiobooks can be a great way to pass the time if you are stuck in a queue for hours.

You could also use this time to listen to your favorite podcasts if books are not your thing. This is also a great time to do some online courses if there are not so many distractions.

Listen to Audio books
Listen to Audio books Pulse Nigeria

If you are stuck in a queue that is taking hours, you could spend this time keeping up to date with social media. You could go through Twitter, Instagram or any of your favorite places and catch up on the gist you must have missed.

A lady on social media (Credit: Google)
A lady on social media (Credit: Google) Pulse Nigeria

A long queue might be frustrating, but it is also a great way to meet people. You can always start a conversation with someone also stuck in a queue with you, about why you guys are in the queue in the first place or any other general topic.

People having an interesting conversation (credit: Google)
People having an interesting conversation (credit: Google) Pulse Nigeria

Another thing you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours is to reply to pending messages. If you are one of those who have work emails or other messages that have been pending for a while, now will be a good time to get to them.

Reply pending messages (credit: google)
Reply pending messages (credit: google) Pulse Nigeria

Another good use of the hours you spend in long queues is trying to plan your day or your life in general. You can take notes of everything you need to do for the rest of the day, or start a list of goals you need to achieve.

writing-down-your-goals (Credit: Google)
writing-down-your-goals (Credit: Google) Pulse Nigeria

With the above, you can easily turn a long day spent in a queue to something profitable.

Recommended articles

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Is love transactional? - First episode of Pulse LSL premiers [Video]

Is love transactional? - First episode of Pulse LSL premiers [Video]

5 things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours

5 things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

The perfect nail color to wear when your boyfriend proposes

The perfect nail color to wear when your boyfriend proposes

Miracle Baby's girlfriend treated to surprise baby shower [Photos]

Miracle Baby's girlfriend treated to surprise baby shower [Photos]

Badagry Slave Route: Slaves passed these 5 notable stops on their journey of no return

Badagry Slave Route: Slaves passed these 5 notable stops on their journey of no return

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

7 weird things men find attractive in women

7 weird things men find attractive in women

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

Why-You-Should-Never-Sleep-With-Your-Phone (Reader's Digest)

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Court wedding saves you the luxury of hosting lots of people on your big [Love Weddings NG]

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

7 weirdest things men find attractive in women [Credit: Getty]

7 weird things men find attractive in women