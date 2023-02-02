Being stuck in long queues can be really frustrating and time wasting. But then, you still need to get to the end of the line because what you are in line for is quite important.
5 things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours
Are aware that there are ways to turn the time spent on queues to something useful?
Here are five things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours;
1) Listen to audio books
Are there books you have wanted to read but never had the time to? Listening to audiobooks can be a great way to pass the time if you are stuck in a queue for hours.
You could also use this time to listen to your favorite podcasts if books are not your thing. This is also a great time to do some online courses if there are not so many distractions.
2) Do some social media
If you are stuck in a queue that is taking hours, you could spend this time keeping up to date with social media. You could go through Twitter, Instagram or any of your favorite places and catch up on the gist you must have missed.
3) Socialize
A long queue might be frustrating, but it is also a great way to meet people. You can always start a conversation with someone also stuck in a queue with you, about why you guys are in the queue in the first place or any other general topic.
4) Reply pending messages
Another thing you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours is to reply to pending messages. If you are one of those who have work emails or other messages that have been pending for a while, now will be a good time to get to them.
5) Plan your life/day
Another good use of the hours you spend in long queues is trying to plan your day or your life in general. You can take notes of everything you need to do for the rest of the day, or start a list of goals you need to achieve.
With the above, you can easily turn a long day spent in a queue to something profitable.
