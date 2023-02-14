ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

7 simple ways to show yourself some love on Valentine's Day

Amos Robi

What are your plans for this Valentine's Day?

A man getting a massage
A man getting a massage

Valentine's Day is a day dedicated to showing romantic love and affection, but it's also a great opportunity to practice self-love and self-care. While we often focus on showering our loved ones with gifts and affection, it's equally important to show love to ourselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Self-love and self-care are essential for overall well-being, and Valentine's Day provides an opportunity to focus on these important practices.

Showing love and kindness to yourself will positively impact all aspects of your life. Here are seven ways to show yourself affection and self-care.

Take time to sit quietly and reflect on your thoughts and feelings. Focus on your breath and allow your mind to relax. Meditation has been shown to have numerous benefits for mental and physical health and can help you connect with your inner self and cultivate self-love.

A lady meditating
A lady meditating Shutterstock

When was the last time you had a proper massage? Well, Valentine's Day can be a great day to take a relaxing bubble bath, give yourself a facial, or book a massage. Pampering yourself can be a great way to relieve stress and boost your self-esteem.

A man getting a massage
A man getting a massage Pulse Live Kenya

Exercise is not only great for physical health, but also for mental health. It's a great way to relieve stress and improve your mood. Whether it's a yoga class, a walk in the park, or a run, find an activity that can move you and keep you activated.

On Valentine's Day take time to stretch a bit and flex your muscles.

Man working out
Man working out Pulse Live Kenya

Nature walks have been shown to have numerous benefits for mental health, including reducing stress, anxiety, and depression. So, take a hike, go for a walk in the park, or simply sit outside and enjoy the beauty of nature.

Man enjoying nature
Man enjoying nature Pulse Live Kenya

Gifting yourself doesn't have to be extravagant or expensive. This could be buying yourself a small gift or a big one depending on how deep your pockets are.

Man unwrapping a package
Man unwrapping a package Pulse Live Kenya

The act of gifting yourself is a powerful way to show yourself love and appreciation. It's a reminder that you are worthy of love and kindness, and that you don't need anyone else to make you feel good.

Napping is often associated with laziness or unproductiveness, but in reality, taking a nap can be a powerful act of self-care. Napping can help reduce stress, boost mood, improve memory and cognitive function, and increase creativity.

However, many people feel guilty or ashamed about taking a nap. They worry about what others might think or feel like they are wasting time.

A man having a nap
A man having a nap Pulse Nigeria

This Valentine's Day, consider taking a nap as an act of self-love. Find a quiet and comfortable place to rest, set a timer for 30 minutes to one hour and allow yourself to drift off. Use this time to relax and recharge.

One of the best ways to show yourself love is by doing something you truly enjoy. Engaging in activities that bring joy releases endorphins that can help reduce stress and anxiety. This can lead to improved mood and overall mental health.

Woman reading a book
Woman reading a book Pulse Live Kenya

By taking the time to engage in activities that bring us joy, we are prioritizing our own well-being. Whether it is cooking your favourite meal, reading a book or travelling genuine joy is the most important thing.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 simple ways to show yourself some love on Valentine's Day

7 simple ways to show yourself some love on Valentine's Day

Actress Nyce Wanjeri expecting baby number 2

Actress Nyce Wanjeri expecting baby number 2

Ex Mother-in-law actress reveals she paid for her own ruracio

Ex Mother-in-law actress reveals she paid for her own ruracio

Google launches online archive on Maasai Heritage

Google launches online archive on Maasai Heritage

Radio presenter Monique Bett expecting baby number 3

Radio presenter Monique Bett expecting baby number 3

What breakfast is like in 7 African countries

What breakfast is like in 7 African countries

8 Easy ways to give yourself a spa treatment at home

8 Easy ways to give yourself a spa treatment at home

Bahati's producer proposes to long-time girlfriend [Photos]

Bahati's producer proposes to long-time girlfriend [Photos]

Honey: 4 simple ways this superfood can help in weight loss

Honey: 4 simple ways this superfood can help in weight loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US-based Kenyan actress Idah Alisha poses for a photo

Ex Mother-in-law actress reveals she paid for her own ruracio

Most popular African breakfasts [Pittsburghpostgazette]

What breakfast is like in 7 African countries

Monique Bett and her husband Richard Bett

Radio presenter Monique Bett expecting baby number 3

Nyce Wanjeri and her partner Leting

Actress Nyce Wanjeri expecting baby number 2