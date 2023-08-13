The sports category has moved to a new website.

8 types of Kenyan girls after a break up

Denis Mwangi

How different types of Kenyan girls navigate break ups

Young woman tearing a picture of a man - stock photo
Heartbreaks are capable of leaving even the strongest souls shattered.

In matters of the heart, everyone copes differently, and the journey after a heartbreak is a diverse one.

Let's explore the different types of girls you might encounter as they navigate the rocky terrains of post-heartbreak life.

Emerging from the heartbreak storm is The Reflective Analyzer. Armed with a sharp mind, she dives deep into the past, dissecting every chapter of the relationship.

Driven by the desire for understanding, she carefully examines the fragments of the relationship, hoping to uncover insights of why the relationship crashed.

Shot of a young couple having an argument in the bedroom at home
For The Reflective Analyzer, the post-heartbreak period is not merely a time of mourning. It's an opportunity for her to dissect each moment like a puzzle, hoping to uncover the missing pieces and why she never saw the end coming.

For The Solitude Seeker, healing begins with a journey inward.

She understands that sometimes, amidst the noise of the world, the whispers of her heart are drowned out.

So, she steps away, embracing moments of stillness that allow her to hear herself again. It's not about avoiding the pain, but about facing it in the company of her own thoughts.

It's in these moments that she collects the shards of her shattered heart, examining each one with a mix of nostalgia and acceptance.

She understands the power of shared burdens and the healing touch of a warm embrace. She leans on her circle of friends and family like a shelter amidst the storm.

For her, healing is a collective effort. She knows that the road to recovery is made smoother when walked with companions.

She takes solace in the presence of her loved ones and doesn't shy away from opening up about her pain because she knows that vulnerability is the bridge that connects hearts.

The resilient optimist embraces the belief that every ending heralds a new beginning, arming herself with positivity.

From motivational literature to inspiring podcasts, she finds solace in words that uplift and inspire.

For her, healing is not about ignoring the pain; it's about acknowledging it and then choosing to focus on the light that can emerge from the cracks.

She embraces positivity like a shield, drawing strength from the knowledge that even the toughest storms eventually subside.

Black woman holding broken paper heart
For The Spontaneous Rebel, healing isn't a linear path; it's a journey of exploration. She throws herself into the fray of impulsive decisions, seeking temporary reprieve from the pain.

Whether it's dancing the night away at a vibrant Nairobi club or impulsively booking a weekend getaway to Diani Beach, she embraces the thrill of spontaneity.

For the growth-minded warrior, healing is more than just a process; it's an opportunity to rebuild herself from the ground up.

She doesn't shy away from the pain, instead, she channels it into constructive pursuits.

Whether it's hitting the gym with newfound determination or dedicating herself to mastering a new skill, she finds empowerment in progress.

She confronts heartbreak head-on, embracing the rawness of her emotions without pretense.

For her, healing isn't about finding silver linings in every cloud, it's about accepting that sometimes clouds are simply clouds.

She doesn't mince words or delude herself with false hopes. Instead, she acknowledges the heartbreak for what it is – a painful chapter in her life's story.

In the aftermath of the heartbreak, she walks a delicate balance between hope and caution.

She treads carefully in matters of the heart, having learned from past wounds that not all promises are kept.

Her journey is one of learning to trust again, not blindly, but gradually and thoughtfully.

Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

