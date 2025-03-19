Ndindi Nyoro’s big dilemma that could cement or shatter his future

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who was ousted as the chairperson of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee, finds himself at a political crossroads that could define his future in national leadership.

Long regarded as one of the most influential and development-focused legislators, Nyoro has built a reputation for delivering tangible results in his constituency.

However, recent political murmurs suggest that his rise in stature has triggered speculation about his ultimate ambitions, sparking debate about whether he is being positioned as President William Ruto’s project in Mount Kenya, and if that could ultimately work for or against him.

Nyoro held a press conference on Tuesday in which he said that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve and added that the move by Kenya Kwanza to replace him was made without his input or consultation.

“There is no one who has ever called me to say anything about this. I read in newspapers about myself. I also don’t know,” Nyoro said during the media briefing.

Ndindi Nyoro’s recent press conference was meant to clear the air about the swirling speculations on his political future, but instead, it left people with even more questions than answers.

Political commentator Joseph Chege, popularly known as Chege Majuice, offered a sharp critique of the MP’s handling of the presser.

He praised the MP for his development record but cautioned that this may not be enough to sustain his political career.

Chege raised concerns that there is a section of Kenyans who may see him as President William Ruto’s project.

He made comparisons between Nyoro and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth once hailed as the model CDF manager.

“There was also his Murang’a counterpart, a leader who was the best in the country in the management of CDF. He was called Peter Kenneth. But somehow, Peter Kenneth miscalculated politically,” Chege observed.

And now, I’m saying that because right now, there is a rumour that Ndindi Nyoro is Ruto’s project in the Mount Kenya region. In fact, even today, some people say that he confirmed their fears.

Tough choices ahead

While Nyoro’s popularity in Kiharu remains undeniable, the challenge he now faces is how to balance his political ambitions with the perception that he is being primed for a bigger role by forces beyond his control.

The speculation that he could be used to divide the Mount Kenya vote ahead of the 2032 presidential elections has put him in a precarious position.

“Most of the people, I’ll tell you the truth, they think that you are a Ruto project so that you can start a party and become a presidential flag bearer. That propaganda is everywhere with the people,” Chege noted.

Nyoro now finds himself walking a tightrope. If he fully embraces the label of a Ruto loyalist, he risks losing favour with Mount Kenya leaders and voters who have expressed dissatisfaction with President Ruto.

If he falls out with the head of state, he could lose the backing of the president and the political machinery that has propelled him this far.

The coming months will be crucial for the Kiharu MP, as his next moves could either cement his status as a future power broker or see him follow the same trajectory as other once-promising politicians who misread the landscape.