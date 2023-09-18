The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 unusual ways you can relieve stress

Oghenerume Progress

Relieving stress is an important part of the ever-demanding adult life.

Different stress management techniques work for different people [Freepik]
Different stress management techniques work for different people [Freepik]

Thankfully, there are ways to handle stress and some of them might be seen as unusual, but they definitely work.

Here are five unusual ways to relieve stress;

Medical reports says vitamin C can help reduce stress levels. Foods rich in vitamins C such as oranges are definitely good for relieving stress. You get to enjoy a delicious fruit while also reducing your stress levels.

Chewing gum is another way to reduce stress levels. It can serve as a distraction from stressors and some studies say it can also reduce the stress hormone - cortisol in the body.

Adult colouring books can also help lower stress levels. Colouring can be soothing and it is helpful to always have one around on days you are really stressed.

Colouring isn't just for kids and artists [SaskToday]
Colouring isn't just for kids and artists [SaskToday]

Do you have a dog or cat?. It is said that owning a furry pet can increase levels of happiness. Giving your pet a rub when you are stressed also has a way of making a person happier and more relaxed.

Watching a funny video, listening to a comedy podcast, or chatting with a friend who always makes you laugh can help lower stress levels. Laughter releases endorphins and instantly lightens your mood.

In addition to the above, going out for a walk, having a hot bath can also help reduce stress. However, when it comes to stress, different techniques work for different people, so it's essential to find what resonates with you the most. These simple activities can easily be incorporated into your daily routine to help manage stress effectively.

Oghenerume Progress

