5 unusual ways you can relieve stress

Thankfully, there are ways to handle stress and some of them might be seen as unusual, but they definitely work.

Here are five unusual ways to relieve stress;

1. Eat an orange

Medical reports says vitamin C can help reduce stress levels. Foods rich in vitamins C such as oranges are definitely good for relieving stress. You get to enjoy a delicious fruit while also reducing your stress levels.

2. Chew gum

Chewing gum is another way to reduce stress levels. It can serve as a distraction from stressors and some studies say it can also reduce the stress hormone - cortisol in the body.

3. Colouring

Adult colouring books can also help lower stress levels. Colouring can be soothing and it is helpful to always have one around on days you are really stressed.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Pet your pet

Do you have a dog or cat?. It is said that owning a furry pet can increase levels of happiness. Giving your pet a rub when you are stressed also has a way of making a person happier and more relaxed.

5. Laughing

Watching a funny video, listening to a comedy podcast, or chatting with a friend who always makes you laugh can help lower stress levels. Laughter releases endorphins and instantly lightens your mood.

