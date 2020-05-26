Sometimes we just wait for that time of the month to come, bleed for a few days and then wait until the next period. What you may not know is that there are things that despite experiencing them every time you are on your period or a few days before your period, are not normal. Some of these things need medical intervention.

For instance, these common menstrual disorders are something should never be ignored:

1. Menorrhagia

Bleeding test(1creekblog)

We have heard some women say “I am a heavy bleeder and I have to use a sanitary pad and a tampon at ago”. Well, in the real sense, some women bleed heavily than others. Others just bleed lightly for like two days and they are done.

But then, not every ‘heavy bleeding’ is normal. In some cases, heavy bleeding (menorrhagia) may signify a medical problem such as fibroids and hormonal imbalance.

2. Amenorrhea

sad woman(graphic)

This is when your period goes missing. So before you jump with excitement that you no longer receive your period, bear in mind that it could be a problem. Especially if you have been having regular periods and then they stop for three months consecutively, you need to see a doctor to rule out any medical problem.

Some reasons why your periods could go missing include; pregnancy, contraceptives, breastfeeding, and, lifestyle changes.

3. Dysmenorrhea

Most women will experience some degree of pain during menstruation. Some lucky ones will only experience bearable pain while for others, everything comes to a standstill because the pain is too much. If you belong to the latter category, consult a medical expert. Extremely painful periods could be a sign of a serious problem such as endometriosis.

ALSO READ: How to tell if your period pain is actually endometriosis

4. Huge period clots

period clots(cosmo)

Clots are not usually a cause of concern during your period. However, the size of the clot matters. If you experience clots that are huge than normal and are concerned, do not hesitate to see a doctor.

Uterine obstructions caused by conditions such as fibroids, endometriosis, cancerous tumours and adenomyosis can cause blood to coagulate and form huge clots.