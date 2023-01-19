For women: 6 effective ways to shave your facial hair

Shaving or waxing hairs on legs, stomachs, and underarms has become a norm for girls especially to maintain a feminine appearance and have soft, supple skin “as a girl should”.

Waxing and shaving your body is a personal choice and it should be done for hygiene reasons, smoother skin, and not just for a delicate appearance.

Facial shaving for women should be done differently than facial shaving for men. It also differs from the way you shave your legs and underarms. Here's how to do it properly:

Prep your face

Before the shaving begins, it is always important to prep up your skin. Use a moisturizing cleanser and massage your face for 5 minutes and then wipe it off using a wet washcloth.

Apply facial toner

Take a few drops of your facial toner and apply it all over your face using a cotton pad so that all the sweat, dirt, oil, or excess makeup is removed from your face.

Steam your face

Use a facial steamer to moisturize your skin, open up the pores, and soften the facial hair before shaving.

Massage your face with oil

Massage a few drops of your favourite oil which is fit for your skin but it should be non-comedogenic to not clog your pores, it is only applied to act as an aid for the razor. You can use an essential oil like tea tree oil or recovery oil or even a bio-oil.

Shave gently

Now for the part we have all been waiting for, pick up a long-blade razor, use your opposite hand to lift your face, hold the razor at a 45 degrees angle and then smoothly glide the razor downwards. Be gentle and thorough.

Nourish and hydrate your skin