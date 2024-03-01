7 common necktie mistakes made by men & how to fix them

Wrong tie length Clashing patterns and colours Improper knot size Neglecting the tie's fabric Incorrect tie space Forgetting the tie dimple Using outdated or worn-out ties

However, even the most sartorially savvy men can fall prey to common necktie mistakes. Let's unravel these tie faux pas and learn how to rectify them, ensuring that your tie game is always on point.

7 common necktie mistakes made by men

1. Wrong tie length

One of the most frequent mistakes is wearing a tie that's either too long or too short. The ideal length should see the tie tip just grazing the top of your belt buckle.

Always ensure the tip of your tie reaches the middle of your belt buckle or waistband. This might require adjusting the tie's skinny end to achieve the perfect balance.

2. Clashing patterns and colours

Mixing patterns and colours is an art. A common mistake is pairing a tie with a shirt or suit in conflicting patterns or colours that clash rather than complement.

Follow the rule of contrast. Pair a boldly patterned tie with a subtly patterned or solid shirt. When in doubt, a solid navy or burgundy tie works with almost everything.

3. Improper knot size

The knot size can make or break the look. A knot that's too small or too large can throw off the balance of your attire.

Choose your knot based on your collar type. For spread collars, use a Windsor knot for its wider shape. For more narrow collars, a Four-in-Hand knot is more appropriate and gives a slimmer look.

4. Neglecting the tie's fabric

Wearing a tie made of low-quality fabric or one that doesn’t match the season can detract from your outfit's overall appeal.

Invest in ties made from silk, wool, or linen depending on the season. Silk is versatile for year-round use, while wool is perfect for colder months, and linen suits the summer heat.

5. Incorrect tie space

Ignoring the tie space (the gap between the collar and the tie knot) is another common error, making the tie appear as if it's choking you.

Ensure there’s a small gap between the collar and the tie knot for a neat look that also feels comfortable.

6. Forgetting the tie dimple

A tie without a dimple can look flat and lifeless. The dimple adds character and depth to your look.

When tightening your tie, pinch the fabric just below the knot to create a dimple. Practice makes perfect.

7. Using outdated or worn-out ties

An old, worn-out tie can spoil even the most meticulously chosen outfit.

Regularly inspect your ties for signs of wear and tear. Replace outdated or frayed ties with modern, fresh options that reflect current trends and your style.