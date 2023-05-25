The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  food-and-drinks

Data reveals Nairobians' obsession with burgers

Denis Mwangi

According to the report, one person ordered 239 burgers over the year, which is like ordering 5 burgers every weekend

An image of delicious burgers
An image of delicious burgers

Glovo, a leading delivery app, has unveiled intriguing insights into the burger consumption habits of Kenyans in 2022, just ahead of International Burger Day on May 28th, 2023.

In Kenya alone, the average consumption of burgers has skyrocketed by 173% over the past three years, translating to one burger being delivered every three minutes by 2022.

Among the fascinating statistics, one user stood out by ordering a staggering 239 burgers within a year, equivalent to enjoying five burgers every single weekend.

An image of delicious burgers
An image of delicious burgers An image of delicious burgers Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Such numbers underscore the growing love and popularity of burgers among Kenyans.

The most ordered burger products from partner chains in 2022 were the Beef Burger, Chicken Burger, and Cheeseburger.

Local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) also played a significant role, with the Chicken Burger, Cheeseburger, and Beef Burger being the most sought-after options from these establishments.

When examining the monthly trends, May emerged as the month with the highest burger consumption in 2022.

Within that month, the 29th saw the greatest number of burgers delivered throughout the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Homemade Beef Burger recipe with patty made from scratch

Moreover, August 2 at 8:33 pm marked a notable milestone, as Glovo experienced the golden minute when 26 burger orders were placed simultaneously through the app.

Glovo Kenya General Manager Caroline Mutuku shed light on Kenyans’ burger consumption habits, revealing that burgers are not limited to dinner choices but are also a popular lunch option.

The peak hours for burger orders were observed at 7:00 pm and 1:00am. Additionally, the time slot between 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm accounted for a substantial 40% of daily burger consumption, emphasizing the demand during these evening hours.

Mutuku stated, "Over the past three years, the average consumption growth rate stands at an astonishing 173%, highlighting the exponential rise in the popularity of burgers in Kenya."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobians accounted for 82% of the total burger consumption in 2022, followed by people in Mombasa and Ngong, Rongai and Karen.

Notably, the towns that experienced the highest growth in consumption last year were Eldoret, with an 83% increase, followed by Ngong, Rongai, Karen, Kisumu, and Mombasa, all with a growth rate of 43%.

An image of delicious burgers
An image of delicious burgers An image of delicious burgers Pulse Live Kenya

These figures reflect the escalating popularity of burgers in these areas.

Among the most popular burger options in Kenya, KFC, Burger King, and Java House emerged as the top three contributors, delivering a significant number of burgers in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Glovo has expanded its support for local businesses, boasting more than 500 local restaurants on the app that offer mouthwatering burgers, including Steers, Jakoni, and The Grill Shack.

In 2022 alone, medium-sized enterprises available on Glovo increased by an impressive 104%, showcasing Glovo's commitment to promoting and empowering the local economy and ensuring the sustainable growth of SMEs in the Kenyan food industry, thereby fostering entrepreneurship and economic development.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Data reveals Nairobians' obsession with burgers

Data reveals Nairobians' obsession with burgers

Africa Union Day: Some cultural & traditional practices that make the continent unique

Africa Union Day: Some cultural & traditional practices that make the continent unique

13 ways to celebrate Africa Day

13 ways to celebrate Africa Day

Dark side of wedding MC jobs - Daddie Marto opens up

Dark side of wedding MC jobs - Daddie Marto opens up

7 unhealthy things you do right after eating that need to stop

7 unhealthy things you do right after eating that need to stop

7 signs of a 'useless' man according to Anerlisa Muigai

7 signs of a 'useless' man according to Anerlisa Muigai

For ladies: 9 important things to do on a first date

For ladies: 9 important things to do on a first date

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

How to edit WhatsApp messages after sending

How to edit WhatsApp messages after sending

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An image of delicious burgers

Data reveals Nairobians' obsession with burgers