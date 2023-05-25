Data reveals Nairobians' obsession with burgers

In Kenya alone, the average consumption of burgers has skyrocketed by 173% over the past three years, translating to one burger being delivered every three minutes by 2022.

Among the fascinating statistics, one user stood out by ordering a staggering 239 burgers within a year, equivalent to enjoying five burgers every single weekend.

An image of delicious burgers Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Such numbers underscore the growing love and popularity of burgers among Kenyans.

The most ordered burger products from partner chains in 2022 were the Beef Burger, Chicken Burger, and Cheeseburger.

Local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) also played a significant role, with the Chicken Burger, Cheeseburger, and Beef Burger being the most sought-after options from these establishments.

When examining the monthly trends, May emerged as the month with the highest burger consumption in 2022.

Within that month, the 29th saw the greatest number of burgers delivered throughout the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, August 2 at 8:33 pm marked a notable milestone, as Glovo experienced the golden minute when 26 burger orders were placed simultaneously through the app.

Glovo Kenya General Manager Caroline Mutuku shed light on Kenyans’ burger consumption habits, revealing that burgers are not limited to dinner choices but are also a popular lunch option.

The peak hours for burger orders were observed at 7:00 pm and 1:00am. Additionally, the time slot between 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm accounted for a substantial 40% of daily burger consumption, emphasizing the demand during these evening hours.

Mutuku stated, "Over the past three years, the average consumption growth rate stands at an astonishing 173%, highlighting the exponential rise in the popularity of burgers in Kenya."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobians accounted for 82% of the total burger consumption in 2022, followed by people in Mombasa and Ngong, Rongai and Karen.

Notably, the towns that experienced the highest growth in consumption last year were Eldoret, with an 83% increase, followed by Ngong, Rongai, Karen, Kisumu, and Mombasa, all with a growth rate of 43%.

An image of delicious burgers Pulse Live Kenya

These figures reflect the escalating popularity of burgers in these areas.

Among the most popular burger options in Kenya, KFC, Burger King, and Java House emerged as the top three contributors, delivering a significant number of burgers in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Glovo has expanded its support for local businesses, boasting more than 500 local restaurants on the app that offer mouthwatering burgers, including Steers, Jakoni, and The Grill Shack.