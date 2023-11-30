5 things every woman wants for Christmas

We asked your women what they wanted for Christmas, and they told us.

A relaxing day or weekend

It’s been a tough year and she needs to relax and be taken care of. You can rent out a hotel or Airbnb, or take her to a resort or spa for a massage and facials.

A new wig

A new phone

A bank alert

Nothing sparks joy more than a hefty bank alert. If you are at a loss as to what to do for your woman, this is it! Send her money and a cute text showing you appreciate her.

A gift basket

This should not be just any gift basket; it should be made up of things she actually likes. If she is a skincare girlie, then get her skincare products; if she is a foodie, buy her her favourite junk food and snacks; if she loves fashion, order some clothes she saved in her bookmarks.