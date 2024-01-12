The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

5 unexpected reactions your body may have to pineapple

Anna Ajayi

Pineapple has a sweet flavour, but that can quickly turn bitter when water is taken immediately after.

Pineapples are nutritious, but have their side effects [EverydayHealth]
Pineapples are nutritious, but have their side effects [EverydayHealth]

They have anti-inflammatory properties that aid digestion and are naturally low in fat and calories.

Unfortunately, despite the health benefits, some people have reported to have experienced side effects from pineapples.

Here's what you should be aware of when enjoying this fruit:

ADVERTISEMENT

Pineapple allergies can cause symptoms like itching, swelling, and even breathing difficulties. If you suspect an allergy, consult a doctor.

Bromelain, a type of enzyme found in pineapple juice, may be beneficial, but can also cause some discomfort, especially when taken in large quantities. Diarrhea, nausea, and skin rash are also potential side effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bromelain can affect blood thinners—an anticoagulant and antiplatelet drugs taken to reduce the risk of heart attacks and help keep blood clots from forming—potentially increasing the risk of bleeding. If you’re on blood thinners, talk to your doctor before eating pineapples.

Pineapples are naturally acidic, which can worsen heartburn or reflux in people with existing digestive issues. Instead, opt for smaller portions or alternative fruits if you feel any discomfort.

Although lower in sugar than many other fruits, pineapples still contain natural sugars. Those managing diabetes or pre-diabetes should be mindful of their intake.

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy pineapples safely, pick ripe pineapples, which are golden-yellow, to avoid stomach upset. Eat small amounts, to lower the chance of side effects. Most importantly, pay attention to how you feel. If pineapple makes you uncomfortable, don’t eat it.

Recommended articles

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 unexpected reactions your body may have to pineapple

5 unexpected reactions your body may have to pineapple

Staying awake for more than 72 hours can lead to death - Health expert warns

Staying awake for more than 72 hours can lead to death - Health expert warns

Psychologists reveal the reasons women cheat in relationships

Psychologists reveal the reasons women cheat in relationships

What is negging, and how do you recognise it?

What is negging, and how do you recognise it?

10 common challenges Form 1 students should prepare for as they join high school

10 common challenges Form 1 students should prepare for as they join high school

Time to choose a career? Psychologist offers tips on journey after high school

Time to choose a career? Psychologist offers tips on journey after high school

5 optimal sleeping positions you should master to improve your sleep

5 optimal sleeping positions you should master to improve your sleep

DIY Recipes: How to make pizza without an oven

DIY Recipes: How to make pizza without an oven

How pornography affects your brain and relationships

How pornography affects your brain and relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lupita Nyong'o [Glamour]

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

stove top pizza

DIY Recipes: How to make pizza without an oven

Ugali and eggs

Dennis Ombachi crowns culinary champions in ugali-mayai challenge

Have you ever wondered what to cook with with soy source? [Food Network]

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce