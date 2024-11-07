Explore Kenya like never before!

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has launched an exciting campaign called Tembea Kenya, designed to showcase the wonders of our beautiful country and encourage Kenyans to explore the stunning destinations right in our own backyard.

This initiative encourages Kenyans to explore the hidden gems and beauty of our country. When you "Tembea Kenya", you not only travel, but also celebrate our unique landscapes, breathtaking wildlife, and magical cultures.

From the scenic savannahs of the Maasai Mara to the pristine beaches of Watamu and the scenic highlands of Mount Kenya, Kenya is filled with hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

Each region offers unique adventures, cultural treasures, and natural beauty that remind us of the extraordinary diversity within our own borders.

Be sure to tick off your bucket list items as you experience them everyday Tag @magicalkenya #BucketlistDestination #TembeaKenya on all social media platforms.

By exploring our country, we get to support local businesses and communities, making us play a key role in helping to preserve our cultural heritage and sustain the country's tourism economy.

This campaign is further supported by an exciting influencer initiative. KTB has collaborated with different influencers from neighbouring countries, including Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda, to showcase the best of Kenya to our East African neighbours.

Recently, KTB also partnered with UK-based influencers, bringing global attention to Kenya’s unmatched travel experiences and making a strong case for Kenya as a must-visit destination for international tourists.

The Kenya Tourism Board invites everyone to rediscover the beauty of our country and reconnect with their Kenyan roots. Whether you're seeking thrilling safaris, serene hikes, historical tours, or simply relaxation on our stunning coast, Kenya has something for everyone.

By exploring our local destinations, we not only unlock incredible experiences but also contribute directly to the growth of our tourism industry and local communities.

Now is the perfect time to embark on your next adventure. Rally your loved ones, or strike out solo, but whatever you choose, make sure to embrace this incredible opportunity to "Tembea Kenya" and let our beautiful country amaze you.

Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime, right here at home!