The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the best stir-fry noodles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ever craved something spicy, savory, and super quick to whip up?

Stir-fry noodles
Stir-fry noodles

Well, let's talk about creating the best stir-fry noodle dish that's about to become your go-to meal for all those late-night hunger pangs or weekend dinner plans.

Ingredients:

  • 200g noodles
  • 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 2 carrots, julienned
  • A handful of spring onions, chopped
  • 200g chicken breast cut into strips
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1-inch piece ginger, minced
  • Optional: chili flakes for heat
  • Optional garnish: additional chopped spring onions or sesame seeds

Steps to stir-fry success:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Prep your ingredients:

  • Boil the noodles as per the package instructions, then drain and set aside.
  • Chop all your veggies and set them aside.
  • Cut your choice of protein into strips.

2. Flavor foundation:

  • Heat a bit of oil in a large pan or wok over medium-high heat.
  • Sauté the minced garlic and ginger until golden and fragrant.

3. Protein time:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Add the chicken strips to the pan. Stir-fry until the chicken is cooked through or the tofu is golden brown.

4. Veggie magic:

  • Throw in the sliced bell pepper and julienned carrots, stir-frying until they're tender but still crisp.

5. Noodle integration:

  • Add the cooked noodles to the wok, along with the soy sauce, oyster sauce, and a splash of sesame oil.
  • Stir well to ensure the noodles are evenly coated with the sauces and mixed with the veggies and protein.
ADVERTISEMENT

6. Spice it up (Optional):

  • If you're a fan of heat, now's the time to add chili flakes. Adjust according to your taste.

7. Final touches:

  • Give the stir-fry a final toss, making sure everything is heated through and well combined.
  • Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

8. Serve:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Plate up your delicious stir-fry noodles. Garnish with chopped spring onions or a sprinkle of sesame seeds for an extra pop of flavor and texture.

There you have it—a mouthwatering stir-fry noodle dish that's packed with flavor and easy to make. Perfect for a quick dinner or a special weekend treat!

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

11 Kenyan female celebs who slayed the Valentine's Day look

11 Kenyan female celebs who slayed the Valentine's Day look

7 interesting benefits of observing religious fasting holy days

7 interesting benefits of observing religious fasting holy days

Here's what the oldest colleges in America used to look like — and what they look like today

Here's what the oldest colleges in America used to look like — and what they look like today

7 life hacks that can help you stop wasting time

7 life hacks that can help you stop wasting time

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

5 things you should stop doing on Valentine's Day

5 things you should stop doing on Valentine's Day

DIY Recipes: How to make the best stir-fry noodles

DIY Recipes: How to make the best stir-fry noodles

5 signs your love for white may actually be a mental disorder

5 signs your love for white may actually be a mental disorder

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

cold countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Stir-fry noodles

DIY Recipes: How to make the best stir-fry noodles

Photo of beef cheeseburger with a side of fries [Image Credit: Daniel Reche]

7 common mistakes to avoid when making burgers & how to fix them

Are you xenophobic? [Freepik]

7 unexpected signs you might be subconsciously xenophobic