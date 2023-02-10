Google launches online archive on Maasai Heritage

Curated by the National Museums of Kenya, the online archive features over 430 high-resolution images and 55 exhibits that showcase different aspects of Maasai life, including their language, mythology, jewellery, and rituals.

The exhibition is an immersive experience that offers visitors a chance to learn more about the Maasai through audio-narrated stories and to speak and count in Maa.

Pulse Live Kenya

During the launch Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage Peninah Malonza stated that the project demonstrates how digital transformation can make Kenya's culture and heritage accessible to audiences worldwide.She said it would also serve to preserve Kenya’s culture for future generations.

“This online exhibition is an immersive experience into the heritage and wisdom of one of Africa’s most resilient and iconic communities - the Maasai," she said.

Agnes Gathaiya, Country Director for Google in Eastern Africa, expressed her excitement about the online exhibition and invited visitors to discover more about the Maasai and their way of living.

“I invite you to discover more about the Maasai in East Africa, and learn about their legendary Maasai warriors, Senteu, Mbatian, and Lenana.

"From the iconic red of their Shuka cloth, to their ‘adumu’ dance ritual (a leaping dance performed by the Maasai Moran warriors), the Maasai community has lived in East Africa for hundreds of years. People from all over the world have been curious to explore their way of living and we’re excited to be able to showcase their heritage on our Google Arts & Culture platform,” she stated.

Google Arts & Culture worked with Project Fuel, a non-profit organization, and the National Museums of Kenya to commission the project and make it a reality.

The online exhibition provides a glimpse into the livelihoods, architecture, craftsmanship, folklore, language, mythology, and rituals of the Maasai community.

Seven exhibits on Maasai folklore and mythology and 29 illustrations by Indian artist Advithi Emmi are also included in the project.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Maasai are known for their iconic red Shuka cloth and their ‘adumu’ dance ritual, a leaping dance performed by the Maasai Moran warriors.

The Maasai have lived in East Africa for hundreds of years and their way of living has fascinated people from all over the world.