5 fascinating museums to visit in Africa: A guide to the continent's rich cultural heritage

Victor Oluwole

Africa is a vast and diverse continent with a rich cultural heritage that spans thousands of years.

From the ancient civilisations of Egypt and Nubia to the colonial era and modern-day Africa, the continent has a fascinating history that is often overlooked by the rest of the world. To understand this history and get a glimpse into the lives of Africa's people, it's worth visiting one of the many museums that are spread across the continent.

Here are some of the most fascinating museums to visit in Africa:

The Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt: Step back in time and explore the fascinating world of ancient Egypt at the Egyptian Museum. With a wealth of artifacts and treasures on display, including the world-famous Tutankhamun collection, you'll gain a deeper understanding of this ancient civilization and the people who lived there.

The National Museum of Ethnography in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Immerse yourself in the diverse cultures of Ethiopia at the National Museum of Ethnography. From traditional textiles and jewelry to musical instruments and religious artifacts, you'll learn about the country's rich history and heritage, and get a glimpse into the lives of its people.

The Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa: Journey through the history of apartheid in South Africa at the Apartheid Museum. This thought-provoking museum provides a powerful and moving look at the struggle for freedom and equality that still continues today, through historical photographs, films, and personal accounts of the apartheid era.

The Museum of Black Civilisations in Dakar, Senegal: Celebrate the rich history and culture of Africa's black civilizations at the Museum of Black Civilisations. With a range of exhibits, including ancient artifacts, contemporary art, and literature from the African diaspora, you'll gain a deeper understanding of the continent's heritage and its impact on the world.

The National Museum of Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya: Discover the beauty and wonder of Kenya at the National Museum of Kenya. From ancient fossils and artifacts to wildlife specimens and photographs, you'll learn about the country's rich natural and cultural heritage and gain a deeper appreciation for its stunning landscapes and unique wildlife.

So why wait? Plan your next adventure to Africa today and visit one of these incredible museums. You'll gain a deeper understanding of the continent's rich history and culture, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

