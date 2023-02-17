ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Mens Health

Male contraceptive pills will soon be available

Temi Iwalaiye

Men will soon take contraceptive pills.

The male contraceptive pill is in the early stages of development.Matthias Kulka/Getty Images
The male contraceptive pill is in the early stages of development.Matthias Kulka/Getty Images

For years, women bear the brunt of using hormonal contraceptive drugs while the only male method of contraception is condoms. There appears to be hope on the horizon.

ADVERTISEMENT

A non-hormonal male contraceptive tablet that prevents sperm from swimming is now being tested by scientists.

The plan is for males to take one an hour before having sex. This will eliminate the need for condoms among partners who have tested themselves for Sexually Transmitted Infections, thus expanding the scope of what is meant by safe sex.

Contraceptives prevent unwanted pregnancy
Contraceptives prevent unwanted pregnancy pulse senegal

According to studies done on mice, it keeps sperm shocked for at least a few hours, which is enough time for them not to move toward the egg.

Allan Pacey, professor of andrology at the University of Sheffield, told the BBC that tests on human sperm performed in a lab revealed that it functions in the same way. "So that does open up the possibility that we can have some human trials," ⁠

It is intended that more tests will be done, first on rabbits and then on humans.

One advantage of the method under study, according to scientists, is that it won't suppress testosterone or have any negative effects associated with a lack of male hormones. It doesn't affect hormones like the female contraceptive pill does.

A cellular signalling protein known as soluble adenylyl cyclase, or sAC, is what they are targeting as the "sperm-swim" switch. The experimental male enhancement drug reduces or stops sAC.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Male contraceptive pills will soon be available

Male contraceptive pills will soon be available

Living close to major roads increases your risk of getting eczema

Living close to major roads increases your risk of getting eczema

10 foods people think act as contraceptives but don't

10 foods people think act as contraceptives but don't

Pharrell Williams succeeds Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton menswear creative director

Pharrell Williams succeeds Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton menswear creative director

Who wore it better? Sam Smith and Swanky Jerry in ballooned trousers

Who wore it better? Sam Smith and Swanky Jerry in ballooned trousers

5 ways to spread joy as a single person on Valentine's Day

5 ways to spread joy as a single person on Valentine's Day

7 simple ways to show yourself some love on Valentine's Day

7 simple ways to show yourself some love on Valentine's Day

Actress Nyce Wanjeri expecting baby number 2

Actress Nyce Wanjeri expecting baby number 2

Ex Mother-in-law actress reveals she paid for her own ruracio

Ex Mother-in-law actress reveals she paid for her own ruracio

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The male contraceptive pill is in the early stages of development.Matthias Kulka/Getty Images

Male contraceptive pills will soon be available