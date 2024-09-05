Before you go public with your relationship, read this!

Ah, love. It’s beautiful, exciting, and sometimes, downright complicated. You’ve met someone amazing, and now you’re tempted to shout it from the rooftops (or Instagram, same thing, right?).

But before you hit 'post' and introduce your love to the world, hold on a second! Taking a relationship public is not just a casual decision. There are a few things to consider before turning your love life into a public affair.

1. Are you both ready for the spotlight?

Going public with your relationship is like getting a VIP pass to a concert – except the concert is your love life, and everyone gets to watch!

Before you jump in, ask yourself: Are you both ready for the world to have front-row seats to your relationship?

Going public means opening up your romance to questions, opinions, and, yes, those nosy relatives who suddenly remember your phone number.

If you're both prepared to deal with public scrutiny and the 'When’s the wedding?' questions, then maybe you're ready for the big reveal. If not, enjoy the peace of privacy a little longer.

2. Is this forever or a fling?

Let’s face it – relationships don’t always work out, and that’s okay. But once you go public, your relationship becomes part of your social media timeline.

If things don’t last, it’s not just your heart that breaks; you’ll have to go through the emotional labour of deleting all those couple photos and possibly writing the ever-dreaded 'We’ve decided to go our separate ways' post.

Before you take that plunge, ask yourself, 'Is this relationship serious enough to announce to the world?'

If it’s still early days and you’re figuring things out, it’s okay to keep it low-key until you’re both sure about the future.

3. Pressure of couple goals

Once your relationship is out there, you’re not just dating anymore; you're 'couple goals'. You might start hearing things like, 'Wow, you two are so cute!' or, 'I wish I had a relationship like yours'. While it's flattering at first, soon enough, the pressure will mount.

Posting those perfect selfies is great, but remember, you’re human – there will be times when you don’t look Insta-ready.

And let’s be real, not every date night involves sunset picnics and matching outfits. Be sure you’re comfortable with sharing the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of your relationship (okay, maybe not all the ugly, keep that between you two!).

4. Beware of the armchair relationship experts

The minute your relationship goes public, guess what? You’re going to get a lot of unsolicited advice from self-proclaimed relationship experts (read: people who are single or in more mess than you).

Prepare for a flood of comments like, 'You should have proposed by now', or 'Why aren't you two travelling more?'.

It’s amazing how people who don’t know you suddenly have PhDs in your love life! Ignore the noise.

The key to surviving this phase? Develop a smile-and-scroll-away technique, because trying to explain your relationship to everyone is a one-way ticket to Frustration Town.

5. Public drama is real drama

Let’s not sugar-coat it: taking a relationship public means that every little bump in the road becomes prime gossip material.

Argued about where to eat? Guess what? Someone’s going to assume you’re breaking up. Haven’t posted a picture together in a while? The breakup rumours will start swirling faster than you can say 'We’re fine!'

The trick here is to remember that public drama doesn’t define your relationship. Talk to each other, not to your followers, and know that every relationship has its ups and downs.

Just because people are watching doesn’t mean they need to know everything that’s going on.

6. The ex factor

Ah, the dreaded exes. When you go public, there’s always a chance that an ex (or two) might pop up. Social media is a breeding ground for awkward moments like your ex casually liking a picture of you and your new boo.

Before going public, make sure you and your partner are both cool with how you handle exes, or at least mentally prepared for the drama that might come with their sudden reappearance.

Trust me, an 'Oh, I didn’t mean to like that photo!' message is not what you want to deal with over brunch.

7. Keep something just for the two of you

Even if you decide to go public, it’s important to keep some parts of your relationship private.

The world doesn’t need to know every single detail. Share the highlights, the laughs, and the good times, but remember, the foundation of your relationship is built on what happens behind closed doors, not in the comment section.

Going public can be fun, but don’t let social media become the third wheel in your relationship. Keep the moments that matter between the two of you – those are the memories that last.

Final thoughts: To post or not to post?

At the end of the day, going public with your relationship is a personal choice. It can be exciting to share your love with the world, but it also comes with its challenges.

Think carefully about whether you and your partner are ready for the attention and what it means for your relationship.