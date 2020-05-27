Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced 123 new Covid-19 cases.

This is after testing 3077 samples were tested bring the total number rises to 1471.

78 of the cases are male and 45 female. This is the highest number of confirmed cases since the first was reported on March 13, 2020.

Three people have also succumbed to the disease. The number of fatalities now stands at 55.

Two of the fatalities had diabetes while one was suffering from breast cancer, according to CS Kagwe.

7 people are critical in the hospital with Covid-19. Out of these 4 are on ventilators and 3 on supplementary oxygen.

In terms of counties, 85 of the new cases are in Nairobi and 24 from Mombasa. 33 cases from Mathare.