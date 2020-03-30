Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Monday issued two new directives for bodaboda operators as the number of infections rose to 50.

Riders were asked to carry one pillion passenger per trip with police under orders to ensure the directive is adhered to.

Secondly, all riders and their passengers have been ordered to wear a face mask during all trips.

2 new orders for Bodabodas as Coronavirus cases in Kenya rise to 50

CS Kagwe added that the government would provide the masks and association leaders to oversee that they are distributed and used as directed.

He conveyed that the measure would be key in ensuring that the numerous youth who earn a living through bodabodas are not barred from conducting their business.

Community Transmission

The CS noted that the instances of infection are no longer imported but community-spread.

"The 8 new cases are spread out within the counties, Kitui County now has 1. From the data, it is now evident that Covid-19 is being spread by community transmission.

"Community transmission means that the disease is no longer being imported but it is here with us, we are now spreading it among ourselves. This calls for more personal responsibility, we must raise our levels of alertness and safety measures," the CS explained.

The CS further asked those who live in Nairobi to avoid travelling to the countryside as they risk carrying the virus to the vulnerable and elderly persons who live upcountry.

Ministry of Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth cautioned Kenyans that the disease may not be severe due to the youthful population in the country, however, he noted that our poor health systems and high disease burden may cause a high number of fatalities.