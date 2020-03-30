Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced 8 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Speaking during a presser, on Monday CS Kagwe stated that the total number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 50.

Nairobi County is leading with 34 confirmed Covid-19 cases followed by Kilifi which has 6 and Mombasa with 3 cases.

Kajiado, Kwale and Kitui counties each has one confirmed case.

8 New cases of coronavirus confirmed AFP

CS Kagwe advised Nairobians to avoid travelling upcountry stating that they could expose old people to the novel coronavirus.

"We are encouraging those staying in Nairobi against travelling upcountry during this period. Statistics show majority of older people live upcountry and they are likely to get exposed," said CS Kagwe.

Risk of travelling upcountry

He gave an example of Italy, which is one of the hardest hit countries by Covid-19, where young people mingled with older loved ones exposing them to coronavirus.

Experts have noted that young may not present any symptoms of coronavirus and this is especially dangerous to their elders, because they can pass the virus on to them without realizing it.

Empty streets in Italy Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

University of Oxford demographer and epidemiologist Jennifer Beam Dowd noted that frequent travel between cities and family homes may have worsen the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Young people working and socializing in urban areas interact with large crowds, where they may pick up the disease and take it home.