A total of 23 minors were on Sunday evening arrested after the lot was caught drinking alcohol illegally at a night club establishment.
23 high school students arrested during 'back-to-school' drinking spree
11 girls, 12 boys to be arraigned in court
The 23 - 11 girls and 12 boys - are believed to have been high school students with police yet to confirm their ages and level of learning.
Police are said to have busted the students at a bar in Ngurubani, Kirinyaga county where they had been drinking together.
Mwea-East Sub-county Police Commander Daniel Kitavi confirmed that the minors would be arraigned in court on Monday even as schools are scheduled to re-open.
The police boss noted that the arrest had been challenging as some of the students escaped, having attacked police officers.
The students who escaped are said to have pelted stones at the arresting officers as they fled.
The commotion attracted a band of street urchins who also joined in attacking the officers.
