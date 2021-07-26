23 high school students arrested during 'back-to-school' drinking spree

The 23 - 11 girls and 12 boys - are believed to have been high school students with police yet to confirm their ages and level of learning.

Police are said to have busted the students at a bar in Ngurubani, Kirinyaga county where they had been drinking together.

Mwea-East Sub-county Police Commander Daniel Kitavi confirmed that the minors would be arraigned in court on Monday even as schools are scheduled to re-open.

File Students arrested at a past incident Pulse Live Kenya

The police boss noted that the arrest had been challenging as some of the students escaped, having attacked police officers.

The students who escaped are said to have pelted stones at the arresting officers as they fled.