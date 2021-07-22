Magoha slashes secondary school fees

He attributed the reduction of fees to the shrinking of the 2021 school calendar.

The number of weeks in the new academic year reduced from 39 to 30 because of the Covid-19 crisis.

According to the Ministry of Education, the new fees structure takes effect from July 26, 2021 to March 4, 2022.

Students will be advancing to the next class as schools start opening from July 26, 2021.

The new fees in national schools will be Sh45,054 while students in Extra County and County Schools will pay Sh39,554Schools.

The Elimu scholarship will benefit 9,000 KCPE candidates from ASAL and marginalised areas to finance their secondary education.

Early Learning and Basic Education PS Julius Jwan has asked heads of schools to sustain the observance of Covid-19 protocols in schools to safeguard the safety and health of children in the new school calendar.

According to the government, each secondary school student will receive a yearly subsidy of Sh22,244 from the government.

The money will be distributed in four stages over the course of the year, with the State paying Sh5,560 each quarter.