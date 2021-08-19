26 die of Covid-19 as delta variant bites

According to a statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the positivity rate is now 14.6%.

From the cases 1,234 are Kenyans while 29 are foreigners. 640 are males while 623 females.

The youngest is an eight-day-old infant while the oldest is 101 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 225,663 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,287,443.

719 patients have recovered from the disease with 607 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 112 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 208,169 of whom 167,484 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 40,685 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 26 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,404.

A total of 1,982 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 9,845 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

146 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 79 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 782 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 720 of them in general wards and 62 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of August 18 th , 2021, a total of 2,221,704 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.