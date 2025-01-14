News Sports

NCBA 2025 golf activities tee off with extended partnership on professional golfThe 2025 NCBA Golf activities were officially launched today at the Kenya Railway Golf Club marking the start of another thrilling golfing journey across East Africa Arica.
11 sports personalities who stood out in 20242024 was a great year for Kenyan athletes, with numerous record-breaking performances and international accolades
Janet Wanja's Biography: Education, family, illustrious volleyball careerJanet Wanja succumbed to gallbladder cancer, leaving behind a profound legacy in the volleyball community and beyond
Former Malkia Strikers star Janet Wanja diagnosed with cancerJanet Wanja has long been a dominant figure in Kenya’s volleyball scene and the face of the sport in the country.
Cole Palmer: 7 fascinating facts about Chelsea wonder kid who can't stop scoringCole Palmer has proven himself to be a dynamic and influential player, showcasing his abilities both as a goal-scorer and a creative playmaker.
PHOTOS: Team Flintstones triumphs in Kenya’s first Red Bull Scramboo challenge#FeaturebyRedbull
How winners are determined in golf - A simple guide to scoring and formats#FeatureByNCBAGolfSeries - Unlike most sports which are determined by the highest scores, in golf, the goal is to have the lowest score possible by the end of the round.
Waziri Supercup 2024: celebration of sport and helping people in need#FeatureBy1XBET - The Waziri Supercup is in full swing as we await the playoff matches of Kenya's main amateur tournament.
Noah Lyles – Virginia’s Olympic hero#FeatureByRibackaMedia
Golf etiquette - The essential rules for every golfer<em>#FeatureByNCBAGolfSeries</em>
Ababu Namwamba beams with pride as son shines in rally competitionFormer Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is brimming with pride after his son, Che, clinched the Kenya Rallycross (RX) Championship 2024 in the Cubs category.