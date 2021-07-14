RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

4 arrested as University of Nairobi students mount protests in CBD

Miriam Mwende

Traffic disrupted on University Way and Uhuru Highway

Kenyan riot police patrol a street after dispersing University of Nairobi students protesting in Nairobi on September 28, 2017
Four people were on Wednesday arrested as University of Nairobi students mounted protests over the increase of tuition fees.

The protests affected traffic along University Way and Uhuru Highway as police moved in to disperse the student protests.

Law enforcement officers lobbed tear gas on the students as three of the University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) leaders were taken into custody.

More to follow...

