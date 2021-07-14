4 arrested as University of Nairobi students mount protests in CBD

Four people were on Wednesday arrested as University of Nairobi students mounted protests over the increase of tuition fees.
Traffic disrupted on University Way and Uhuru Highway
The protests affected traffic along University Way and Uhuru Highway as police moved in to disperse the student protests.
Law enforcement officers lobbed tear gas on the students as three of the University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) leaders were taken into custody.
