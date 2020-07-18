Reports have emerged of some six Jubilee Party lawmakers who risk losing their Parliamentary seats.

The six will face a Jubilee disciplinary committee on accusations of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta and defying party positions.

According to reports by the Standard, MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) will be facing the disciplinary committee.

If expelled by the party that sponsored them to Parliament, a Member of Parliament risks losing their seat.

President Uhuru Kenyatta meeting with MPs at State House

Fixers

Bahati MP claimed he was Jubilee was planning on kicking out rebel lawmakers in key counties.

“They are planning to follow us to the constituencies especially in key counties like Nakuru to try and make us unpopular," Ngunjiri said.

"We know the purge will soon shift to key counties and some of us are the target. We ask those pushing for that agenda to wait because the General Election is just around the corner,” he continued.

Some of the targeted MPs reportedly said they had not been served with summoning letters.