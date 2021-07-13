761 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya as positivity rate spikes to 13%

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday reported 761 new Covid-19 infections from 5,794 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 189,703 and cumulative samples tested so far stand at 2,023,807.

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi recorded 189 new cases, Kisumu 133, Laikipia 104, Uasin Gishu 45, Nakuru and Mombasa with 35 cases, Kiambu 27, Kitui 23, Garissa 20, Kilifi and Busia reported 18 cases each, Siaya and Taita Taveta with 14 cases each, Murang'a and Machakos with 8 cases each, Isiolo and Vihiga with 7 cases each, Kirinyaga, Makueni, Kisii and Kwale with 6 cases each, Bungoma, Kericho and Nyamira with 5 cases each, Embu, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Narok and Nyandarua with 2 cases each, Nyeri, Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet and Meru with one case each.

Laboratory technician holds up a Covid-19 positive sample in a vial (Reuters) Pulse Live Kenya

On Tuesday, a total of 1,067 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,359 were under the Home Based Isolation and Care program. 123 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 38 of whom were on ventilatory support, 65 on supplemental oxygen and 20 were under observation.

Another 218 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 196 of them in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

MoH reported 71 more discharged patients who recovered from the disease, 45 from Home-based Isolation and Care, while 26 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 180,624 out of whom 143,737 are from the Home-based Care and Isolation program while 36,887 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Nine patients have succumbed to the disease. All of them were deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in April and June 2021.

Total Covid-19 fatalities reported in Kenya now stand at 3,732.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Pulse Live Kenya

Vaccination Report

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,550,389 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 1,028,669 while second doses were 521,720.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 50.7% with the majority being males at 55% while females were 45%. Proportion of adults who were fully vaccinated stood at 2%.