773 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya, 30 days after Uhuru's actions on Zoned Area

Kenya's total Covid-19 cases now stand at 155,165.

A bulk of the new Covid-19 cases were recorded among 30-39 years at 185 occurrences.

Distribution of positive cases for other ages was; 0-9 years (7), 10-19 years (37), 20-29 years (146)), 40-49 years (137), 50-59 years (113) and those above 60 (148).

A total of 1,469 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,795 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Two hundred and thirty-six patients were reported to be in the Intensive care Unit (ICU), 53 of whom are on ventilatory support, 153 on supplemental oxygen and 30 on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 726 discharges; 397 from various health facilities while 329 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 106,093.

CS Kagwe reported 23 new Covid-related deaths of which 10 occurred in the last month and 13 were late death reports from facility record audits on diverse dates.