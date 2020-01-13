Suspected Al Shabaab militants have launched an attack in Garissa barely a week after they killed 4 people near the Somalia border.

Reports stated that the terrorist group launched dawn attacks at Kamuthe Resource Centre in Garissa killing three teachers.

During last week's attacks two Al Shabaab terrorists were shot dead by police who ambushed them while they were destroying a communication mast.

“About 12 al-Shabab attackers attacked an area called Saretho. Saretho is within Dadaab sub-county in Garissa county 25 kilometers from Dadaab center.

"They killed a teacher and three other persons, a total of four people," Police spokesman Charles Owino said.