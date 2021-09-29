Snolegal, a law firm that represents entertainers and sportsmen issued a statement on Wednesday, September 29 explaining why they stopped representing Omanyala.

In the press release, the law firm said that engagements with the sprinter were terminated on September 7, 2021.

"Snolegal Sports & Entertainment Law provided him with Legal, Reputation Management, Intellectual Property Management, PR and Communications services up until 7 September, 2021 when we made a unilateral decision to cease representing him and we have not been involved in his decision-making since then," the statement read.

The firm successfully worked on correcting false or defamatory narratives in the media about Ferdinand's past Anti-Doping Rule Violation, in the high-level lobbying which led to his admission into the Olympics team.

The company also set up Omanyala's initial communications and PR channels.

Snolegal is credited for mediating meaningful sponsorship opportunities, for brain-storming, creating and setting up his new corporate entity.

Omanyala's intellectual property rights in his new brand were also restructured.

"We hope it will provide him and his family consistent and sustainable income beyond his athletic career. Our firm understood our assignment, and carried it through with the honor and respect deserving of any of our great athletes.

"However, we also understand when it's time to leave in order to allow our former client the space to grow and take charge of his own destiny. We continue to celebrate Ferdinand's progress and successes and will always take pride in the strides he makes for himself and for the larger Kenyan sprints community," the statement concluded.