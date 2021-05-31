Class 7 pupil commits suicide after parents refused to let him watch UEFA finals

Mavin Ochieng Okuku, a class seven student at Ramba Primary School in Suba North constituency wanted to go to Ramba trading center to watch the match between Chelsea and Manchester City which aired at 10pm, Saturday.

According to chief of Mfangano North Location Bernard Oloo, Mavin requested to go watch the game but his parents declined and told to go to bed.

Reports say that the mother locked the door from outside to prevent him from sneaking from home and that’s when the young boy reportedly hung himself.

He was found with a trouser tied around his neck inside the room where he was sleeping

The body was discovered by his mother who went to wake him up.