Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti on Monday issued a stern statement from the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Mr Kinoti was addressing 2007/2008 post election violence victims who recorded statements on threats they have been receiving.

DCI boss Kinoti confirmed that the PEV victims had communicated names and provided explicit terms used by the perpetrators to threaten future skirmishes.

Mr Kinoti assured the PEV victims who had traveled from various parts of the country that the matter is being treated with utmost priority.

He further stated that officers on the ground had conducted independent investigations into the claims and had established that indeed the concerns raised by the PEV victims were warranted.

"We will not let it happen again... We have received numerous complaints and we are acting on them. We have opened new files for these investigations and everyone threatening these vulnerable people will be brought to book.

"We have also reopened the criminal case files against those who were involved in the 2007. All 33 who perpetrated You are very soon going to see action!" he assured.

The DCI chief reported that 72 statements had been recorded by victims who witnessed killings of their loved ones, 44 statements from those who had been banished from their land and numerous cases of gender-based vilence. In total Mr Kinoti noted that on the first day they had recorded 118 statements.

Psycho-social Support

DCI boss Kinoti further stated that those who had been at the headquarters would receive counselling after recording their statements.

"I could see that even from how you were telling your stories that it is a difficult subject to tackle, this is why Dr Caroline Lukunga from University of Nairobi, together with Dr Nicholas Nyaga and Ann Mwiti are here today to offer counselling," DCI boss Kinoti stated.