Deadliest Roads in Nairobi - NMS Report

The Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) study report which was unveiled on Wednesday, June 9, noted that a majority of deaths caused by road accidents affected pedestrians, who accounted for an average of 64.5% of traffic fatalities from 2015-2019.

Mombasa Road, Waiyaki Way and Thika Superhighway were said to be the top three roads in Nairobi where one is likely to be an accident victim.

Outering Road, Eastern Bypass, Jogoo Road, Kangundo Road, Juja Road, Airport North road and Langata Road closed the top 10 deadliest roads in the city.

The 10 notorious transport corridors account for 55.5% of all road fatalities in the city.

Reckless driving by motorists, and careless pedestrian crossing was recorded as the most common cause of road fatalities.

Private cars, followed by Public Service Vehicles (PSVs), are leading causes of accidents.

Pedestrians interviewed stated that the footbridges make for longer journeys, and they would rather cross the road at very risky spots to save time.

Most fatalities occur on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, making these the most dangerous days of the week to be on the road.

On average, most accidents occur at night compared to daytime, with 7:00pm-9:00pm being the most dangerous time.

The report will be helpful to NMS and all road agencies in prioritization of NMT infrastructure in Nairobi.

The study showed that about 2.27 million Kenyans walk as their means of transport daily, largely due to low-income levels and a lack of available alternatives.

In addition to accidents other challenges affecting pedestrians in Nairobi include pollution, muggings, congestion, and a lack of footpaths.

Nairobi is one of Africa’s fastest growing megacities, with a population of over four million inhabitants.